|
|
|
King John We are sorry to announce
John King, of Cookridge, Leeds, passed away peacefully
on 20th December at
Vida Grange Care Home, aged 72.
A beloved husband to Josie, wonderful dad to James and Lara,
grandad to Jessica, and great brother to Robert and Margaret.
A good friend to so many,
John will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1.40pm on Friday 17th January.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Wormalds Funeral Service
on 0113 258 4712.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020