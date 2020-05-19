|
|
|
McANDREW
John Joseph Devoted Dad of Debbie, Jo and Katie, much loved Grandad and Great Grandad, Brother, friend, and dedicated Public Servant of the City of Leeds.
John passed away peacefully
in the care of St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds, on Wednesday 13th May 2020. Finally reunited with his adored Rita; sleeping quietly
now in God's love.
In honour of John please help us to thank the wonderful hospice by raising funds so that other patients and families get the care and support they need.
Please go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-harper-smith
to make a donation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 19, 2020