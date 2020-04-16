Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
13:30
Killingbeck Cemetery
John McDonnell Notice
McDONNELL
John Gerard (Late of Rookwood Road, Leeds 9)
Gerard died peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice on
Monday 6th April 2020,
aged 80 years.
The beloved son of George and Annie McDonnell. Treasured brother of Pauline and dearly loved brother-in-law of the late Des.
Graveside service and interment at Killingbeck Cemetery on
Tuesday 21st April 2020 at 1.30pm.
A Memorial Mass
will be celebrated at
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
at a later date.
Dear Lord we commend him into
your loving care.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020
