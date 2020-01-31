|
McKENNA
John Passed away peacefully
on 20th January,
aged 68 years.
Husband of the late Diana McKenna. A much loved Dad of Kelly. A dear Father in Law,
Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Michaels Church, Myland on Tuesday 18th February at 10.30am, followed by a burial at
Colchester Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to
St. Helena Hospice
c/o East of England
Co-operative Funeral Services
89 Wimpole Road, Colchester,
Essex, CO1 2DB
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020