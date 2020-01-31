Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McKenna

Notice Condolences

John McKenna Notice
McKENNA
John Passed away peacefully
on 20th January,
aged 68 years.
Husband of the late Diana McKenna. A much loved Dad of Kelly. A dear Father in Law,
Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Michaels Church, Myland on Tuesday 18th February at 10.30am, followed by a burial at
Colchester Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to
St. Helena Hospice
c/o East of England
Co-operative Funeral Services
89 Wimpole Road, Colchester,
Essex, CO1 2DB
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -