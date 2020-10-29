Home

John Mochrie

Notice Condolences

John Mochrie Notice
MOCHRIE John 11-12-80 - 13-10-20
Suddenly and unexpectedly,
late of Adel, Harrogate and Kippax.
Much loved son, loved husband of Louise, daddy of Joshua, Bethany, Isaac and Samuel. Very much loved brother to Emma and brother in law.
Dearly loved uncle, cousin,
nephew and grandson.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private service will take place at
St Edmunds Church, Roundhay on
Thursday 5th November followed by burial at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Donations if desired will be forwarded to The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to -
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020
