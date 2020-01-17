|
|
|
Murphy John Christopher In loving memory
of John Murphy,
Breaffy Ballina, Co Mayo, who sadly passed away
at St James Hospital
on the 9th January 2020.
Husband to the late Betty Binns, Stepfather to Noel and the late Alison, Grandfather to Christine, Great-grandfather to Ariel
and good friend to Steven.
A true gent who will
be greatly missed.
The funeral will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium
on the 24th January at 1.40 pm
followed by a reception at the
Palace Pub, Kirkgate, LS2 7DJ.
Please do join us there to celebrate John, the quintessential Quiet Man.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue
Harehills, Leeds
LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020