Noble John David Of Garforth, passed away peacefully in hospital on
30th December 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Phyllis and loving dad of Simon.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints' Church, Bramham on Thursday 16th January at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for All Saints' Church, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
