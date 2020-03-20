Home

Robson & Ellis Funeral Service (Bramley, Leeds)
Old Ebenezer Chapel
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 4BL
0113 257 0542
John Richardson Notice
JOHN RICHARDSON John Richardson, aged 88,
passed away peacefully on
10th March at The Grove, Pudsey.Forever loving husband of the late Ann, father of David and Michael, father-in-law of Deborah and much loved grandpa of
William and Freya.
The funeral service and cremation will be at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday, 27th March at 12.20pm
and refreshments afterwards.
Family flowers only please. Donations in John's memory for Cancer Research UK can be made at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Robson & Ellis, Bramley. Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
