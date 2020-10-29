|
RICHES John David On October 12th 2020,
aged 57 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Catherine, much loved step-dad of Robert and Tom, dear father-in-law of Daisy, a treasured grandad to Niamh, Jake and Dolly, much loved brother of Ann and uncle
of Richard and Kathryn.
John will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
A private service will take place at St Mary's Church, Swillington, Leeds on Thursday November
5th followed by cremation.
A celebration of John's life will take place later when it is safe to do so.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates,
Tel: 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020