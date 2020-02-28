Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:30
Killingbeck Cemetery
John Ross Notice
ROSS JOHN Peacefully at
St James's Hospital
with his loving family by his side on Friday 21st February,
John aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Hetty,
much loved dad of Susan and John,
very special grandad of Craig,
Claire, Sarah, George and Jake,
dearly loved great-grandad and
a much loved father-in-law
to Mark and Lesley.
The Funeral service will be held at
Killingbeck Cemetery on Thursday
5th March at 1:30pm
followed by interment.
Family flowers only please but
donations in John's memory
will be gratefully received
by Leeds Cares.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020
