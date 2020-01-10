Home

SPINK John Edward Passed away peacefully in
Leeds General Infirmary on
23rd December, aged 85 years.
Beloved dad of Diane, Cath and James, much loved grandpa of Claire and Rachel and a
great-grandpa to Penelope.
Service and Cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January
at 11.40 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
The Royal British Legion,
a collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
