TILBURY John Robert Passed away suddenly
at home on 19th December 2019.
Loving brother of Margaret.
Much loved uncle of Rachel
and the late Caroline.
Service of Thanksgiving at
St Mary's in the Wood URC, Morley on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 1.15pm, preceded by
private cremation.
Donations, if desired,
may be made for the work of Christian Aid in John's memory.
For more information please visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries or contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 0113 2532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020