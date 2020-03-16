Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
13:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
TORLEY John Please pray for the repose
of the soul of John RIP
who passed away peacefully in hospital on February 28th , 2020.
Dearly beloved husband of Nan,
cherished and much-loved father
of John, David, Ellen and Elizabeth
and devoted grandad
and great grandad.
A Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday March 23rd at 1pm followed by cremation and afterwards at Weetwood Hall.
Family flowers only please,
donations for St Gemma's
would be appreciated for which
a plate will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020
