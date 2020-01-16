Home

Ward John Passed away peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice on
December 30th, 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Elsie,
dearly loved dad to Sharon and Michelle, much loved father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday January 23rd at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would
be appreciated for
St Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Kayes of Halton
Tel 0113 8876220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
