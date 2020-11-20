|
|
|
Whittaker John
(Wilbur) November 4th.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 51 years.
Wilbur, a much loved dad of Matthew, Leah and Charlie,
loving son of Gaynor, Dave
and the late John,
a dear brother of David and Sharon and a good friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday, November
25th at 1.30pm.
The cortege will pass and stop at The Horsforth Hotel and
The Old Ball Public House
for people to show their respect.
Donations in memory of Wilbur may be made to
Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK
Enquiries
Joseph Geldart & Sons
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020