|
|
|
Bromwich Joseph It is with great sadness the family of Joe announces his death on
7th October at St James' Hospital, Leeds, aged 70 years.
Beloved partner of Helen,
father to Maria and grandfather
to Penelope (6 months).
Former Yorkshire Post employee, Leeds & Sheffield.
Joe enjoyed just 5 years of retirement and will sorely missed by all who loved and knew him.
Please contact R. Fox & Sons, Rothwell for Chapel of Rest or if required to donate to Maggie's /
St James' Hospital, Bexley Wing 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2020