Kidd Joseph Norman Passed away peacefully on
16th November, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce and
loving dad of Simon and Jonathan.
A much loved grandad to Oliver,
Harry, Charlotte,
Aston and Darcey.
A private funeral service will
be held for immediate family.
Donations, if so desired, can be made in memory of Norman
via just giving pages
for British Heart Foundation
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/normankiddbhf
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/normankiddmmc
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020