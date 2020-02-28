|
|
|
QUINLAN Joseph
(Joe) February 22nd,
in Wykebeck Court Care Home, Leeds 9, aged 80 years.
Dear dad of Anthony and Richard and grandad to Marc.
Loved and respected brother
of Mary, Frank, Michael
and the late Richard R.I.P.
A very dear uncle and
brother-in-law.
Joe will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Joe will be received into
St Theresa's R.C. Church,
Station Road, Crossgates, Leeds 15 on Thursday March 12th
at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 13th at 11.00am followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds. Flowers or if desired, donations for Prostate Cancer and a plate will be available at Church.
"You were the wind
beneath our wings."
From your loving family.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020