|
|
|
HALLAM Josephine
(known as Josie) Passed away in
St James Hospital on
4th February 2020 aged 80 years.
Josie will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only by request however a donation may be made in memory of Josie to the
RNIB for which a donation
box will be made available.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2020