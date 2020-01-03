Home

LASHKARIANI Josephine On December 19, 2019,
suddenly, Josephine, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved mother of
Bradley, Paula and Craig,
mother-in-law of Kirsty,
a dear grandma and sister of David. Service and cremation will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday January 15,
at 12:20 p.m. Friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu may be given
to Cancer Research UK.
A plate will be available at the
service for this purpose.
Enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.
Tel 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
