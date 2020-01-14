|
|
|
ROWE Josephine Elizabeth (Jo)
(nee Carry) Jo, aged 95 years died peacefully
at Headingley Hall Care Home
on 1st January 2020 fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church.
She was the dearly loved wife of
Bill (deceased), loving sister of
Chris and her son Michael and
also, many cousins, nieces and
nephews.
She was a well known and respected teacher in Leeds
for many years.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Urban's Catholic Church, Leeds 6 on Saturday January 18th
at 12 noon.
Reception will take place following
Mass at Haley's Hotel, Shire Oak Road, Headingley, Leeds.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Jo may be
given for JESUIT MISSIONS and for which purpose a plate will be
provided at church.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road, Leeds,
LS9 9NT Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 14, 2020