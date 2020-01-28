|
|
|
Rowe Josephine (Jo) Chris, Michael and Bill's niece Monica offer their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support at this sad time.
We are grateful to Fr. Gerard Kearney for the very uplifting Requiem Mass and are most appreciative of the wonderful care Jo received from the dedicated care team at Headingley Hall.
We are grateful to members of Hughes Funeral Services for their willing help and guidance throughout.
Finally, thank you to all who came to Jo's farewell and have donated to Jesuit Missions in her memory.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020