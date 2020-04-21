|
|
|
TRANT Josie The Trant family announce with great sadness
the loss of our Mam, Grandma,
Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma, Josie Trant,
from Tralee co Kerry.
She died peacefully, aged 93, on Thursday morning after a cherished video call with her children the night before.
Immediate family only, will be able to attend the Funeral on
Tuesday 28th April, with her nephew Fr Dennis Cassidy presiding at the grave.
We will however, have a Mass and get together with the wider
family and friends in due course.
Our angel has gained her wings in heaven and is now back with her husband Maurice, and their
eldest son John.
Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this sad time xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020