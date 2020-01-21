|
BARLOW Joyce
(née Eccleshall) On January 8th in hospital.
Devoted wife of the late Douglas,
a loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday February 4th at 11:00am.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only
but donations in lieu may
be made to Diabetes UK.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020