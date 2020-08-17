Home

Bradley Joyce Peacefully at home on August 11th surrounded by her loving family, Joyce dearly beloved wife of
the late Thomas, loving mam of Alan, Ian, Raymond, Janet, Carol, Lorraine and the late David. Special grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The service will be held on
Monday August 24th at 9.00am at Hunslet Chapel, followed by interment in Hunslet Cemetery.

For enquiries please call
Wm. Dodgson & Son, Middleton
LS10 4LX Tel: 01132706474
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2020
