Joyce Hartley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARTLEY Joyce 13/05/20
Peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 91 years,
formerly of Otley.
A private funeral will take place for Joyce and a celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date
for friends to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved