Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joyce's life story with friends and family

Share Joyce's life story with friends and family

HARTLEY Joyce 13/05/20

Peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 91 years,

formerly of Otley.

A private funeral will take place for Joyce and a celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date

for friends to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store