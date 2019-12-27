|
|
|
HESELTINE Joyce Peacefully at home on
Thursday 12th December,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
amazing and treasured mum of
Susan, Jean, Pamela and Gillian,
a dear mother in law,
devoted grandmother,
special great grandmother,
also a loved sister and
sister in law, auntie and
a dear friend to many.
Funeral will take place on
Friday 3rd January at
St Cross Church,
Middleton at 1.00pm.
Followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Joyce's memory to
Trinity Network & Dementia UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019