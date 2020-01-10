|
JONES Joyce On December 31st peacefully in Charlton Court, aged 80 years, with her daughter at her side.
Devoted wife of Peter,
dearly loved mum of Martyn, Keith and Sandra and a loving grandma, great grandma and auntie.
Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday
January 20th at 1.00pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu may be made to the Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020