Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Jones

Notice Condolences

Joyce Jones Notice
JONES Joyce On December 31st peacefully in Charlton Court, aged 80 years, with her daughter at her side.
Devoted wife of Peter,
dearly loved mum of Martyn, Keith and Sandra and a loving grandma, great grandma and auntie.
Service and cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday
January 20th at 1.00pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu may be made to the Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors.
Tel 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -