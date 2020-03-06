Home

LEADLEY Joyce Norma Sadly passed away in
Charlton Court Care Home
on 27th February 2020,
aged 83 years.
Devoted wife to Derek.
Loving mum to Susan & Robert.
Mother-in-law to Andy & Triné.
Grandma/Nana to
Hayley, Will, Rob & Kim.
Funeral service followed by cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium
on Friday 13th March at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only by request, however, a donation box will be available at the service in memory of Joyce to Dementia UK & Charlton Court Care Home.
For further enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020
