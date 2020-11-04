Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
3 Hollin Park Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 3AS
01132 499338
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Mannion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Mannion

Notice Condolences

Joyce Mannion Notice
MANNION (Formerly Gann)
Joyce Doreen Passed away peacefully on 21st October, aged 91 years, formerly of Leeds 14.
The dearly loved Mum of Jillian and Andrea and a loved and respected Mother-in-Law of
Tony and David. Dearest Gran
of Cheryl, Sabrina and Joe.
Treasured Gan Gan of Cole,
Aidan, Lana, Reese and Harrison.

The funeral service will take place at The Church of The Epiphany, Gipton, Leeds on Wednesday 11th November at 2.00pm prior to burial in Harehills Cemetery.
Due to current regulations,
family members only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice c/o Hughes Funeral Services,
3 - 4 Hollin Park Parade,
Oakwood. Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -