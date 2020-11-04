|
|
|
MANNION (Formerly Gann)
Joyce Doreen Passed away peacefully on 21st October, aged 91 years, formerly of Leeds 14.
The dearly loved Mum of Jillian and Andrea and a loved and respected Mother-in-Law of
Tony and David. Dearest Gran
of Cheryl, Sabrina and Joe.
Treasured Gan Gan of Cole,
Aidan, Lana, Reese and Harrison.
The funeral service will take place at The Church of The Epiphany, Gipton, Leeds on Wednesday 11th November at 2.00pm prior to burial in Harehills Cemetery.
Due to current regulations,
family members only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice c/o Hughes Funeral Services,
3 - 4 Hollin Park Parade,
Oakwood. Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2020