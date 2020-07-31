Home

Simpson Joyce
(Nee Laidlow) Peacefully at home on
23rd July 2020, aged 99 years.
Joyce will now be reunited
with her late mother Myra, husband Cliff and son Tony.
A loving and generous
mother, grandmother and
great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by sons
Kevin, Terry, Vincent, sister Anne and all their families.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private family service
will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in Joy's memory, please send directly to the P.D.S.A.
All enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2020
