Morrell Judith Anne Passed peacefully on 17th October 2020 at St Gemma's Hospice.
Loving mother to David, Janet, Hazel and Susan. Loving grandmother to Stephen, Helen, Sean, Robert, Simon and Douglas. Loving sister to Helen and aunt to Jason and Kathryn. Enjoy life today, yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come.
Funeral to be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 29th October 2020 at 10:10am.
Due to Covid-19 Restriction,
the service will be for invited
Family & Friends.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS17 6PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020