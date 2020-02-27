|
Wadsworth Judith Barbara
(nee Hankins) Tragically passed away on February 7th, Judith,
aged 66 years.
Beloved wife and best friend of Lee. Dearly loved mother of Rebecca and Nick, loving grandma to Paige, Arthur, Hugo and Ava. Dearest daughter of Walter,
a much missed sister in law, mother in law, aunty and
friend to many.
Funeral service and celebration of Judith's life will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Judith may be made to The British Heart Foundation, for which a collection box will be available at the service. Will friends please
meet at Rawdon.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020