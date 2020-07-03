|
HOMER Julie Amanda Peacefully on June 21st, 2020 at St, Gemma's Hospice, aged 53 years and of Rothwell, Leeds 26.
Loving Partner of David Watson, much loved Mum of Katie and Robert, dear Mother-In-Law of Lewis and treasured Grandma of Winifred, much loved daughter of Terence and Patricia, loving Sister of Susan, Sharon and Janette
and a dear Auntie of
Abigail and Harrison and
sister in law of Steve.
A private Service will take place at
Hughes Funeral Services (Service
Chapel) 180 York Road, Leeds 9, on
Wednesday July 15th, 2020 at 12.15pm prior to Cremation at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Julie may be sent to St. Gemma's Hospice and would be much appreciated.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020