|
|
|
COOPER Karen 5th January, aged 60 years.
Much loved wife of Graham,
a dear mum of Andrew and Gavin, daughter of Margaret and Ron
and sister of Peter.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 31st January at
Rawdon Crematorium at 1.00pm. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to the
Brain Tumour Charity,
a box will be available at the crematorium for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Mahony and Ward Funeral Service,
Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020