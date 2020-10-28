|
|
|
EGAN Kathleen Helen Suddenly in hospital on
October, 12th 2020,
aged 56 years and
of Oakwood, Leeds 8.
Dearly loved mum to
Padraic and his partner Toni,
treasured Nanna to Grayson and Laylan, loving sister of Ann and her husband Spike and a much
loved aunt of John.
Cherished best friend of Angela.
Private Requiem Mass
will be celebrated at
St Patrick's Catholic Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Wednesday, November 4th
at 1:30 pm prior to cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium.
Will friends please
accept the intimation.
Enquiries to -
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2020