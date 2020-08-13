|
Gibson Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2020, aged 91 years.
Reunited with her loving husband Jack, much loved mother of John and Simon, a dear mother in law of Moira, treasured grandmother of Eleanor and great grandmother of Freya and Scarlett. Also much loved sister of Mark and Brian.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. No flowers by request but if desired donations in lieu can be given to The Alzheimer's Society.
We hope to organise an appropriate memorial gathering when circumstances allow
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020