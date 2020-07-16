|
HOWLEY Kathleen Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen, R.I.P.
Who passed away peacefully at home on Monday July 6th 2020,
aged 78 years, of Leeds and formerly of Glengad, Pullathomas, Co. Mayo.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Paddy.
Dearly loved mum of Caroline,
Colin and Geraldine.
Much loved mother-in-law of
Padraic, Belinda and Adrian.
Treasured grandma and
great-grandma.
A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Kathleen will be received into
St Gregory's Catholic Church, Swarcliffe, Leeds 14 on
Monday July 20th at 6.30pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 21st at 12.30pm followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Due to current restrictions the Church services are limited to family only.
The service will be streamed on Tuesday July 21st at 12.30pm
on the following link: https://youtu.be/QGGZRkqggHo
All donations kindly received in memory of Kathleen will be given to Leeds Irish Health and Homes.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Leeds.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 16, 2020