HOWLEY Kathleen Kathleen's family would like to thank all neighbours, friends and relatives for all the kindness shown during Kathleen's illness and to all who cared for her including, the Oncology
Team at St James's Hospital,
the District Nurses and Palliative Care at St Gemma's.
For the Mass and Sympathy cards, telephone calls, messages and floral tributes following the sad loss of Kathleen and for your kind donations to Leeds Irish Health and Homes and Cancer Research.
Special thanks to Fr. Patrick Wall for the lovely Requiem Mass
and to Fr.Ghebreyesus Ghebrezghi, to Jack Gilmartin for his tribute
and to Kathleen and singing
at the graveside.
Thank you to Chris, Tommy and staff at Leeds Irish Centre, and to
those who attended and those who stood outside the Church
for the Reception and
Funeral service at
Killingbeck Cemetery to show
their respects.
Thanks to Lyn Gilboy
for the catering and also to
Hughes Funeral Services for their
kind respect and dignity shown to
Kathleen's family at this sad time.
Mass will be offered for all your intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020