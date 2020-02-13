|
|
|
LEWIS Kathleen Mary
(née Thornton) Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of Kathleen who passed away peacefully
at home, aged 59 years.
Beloved wife of Mark, cherished mother of Emma and Clare, much loved sister of Jim, Shaun, Tom and the late Patrick, and a loving auntie.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Josephs R.C Church, Castleford on Thursday 20th February at 10:30am followed by interment
in St Oswalds Churchyard,
Methley at 11:45am.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Rothwell tel: 0113 2822422
R.I.P
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020