|
|
|
NEWBY Kathleen On January 21st 2020,
passed away peacefully at home, aged 102 years, of Rothwell.
Beloved mother of Richard,
also a cherished grandmother
of Mark and Roger.
Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 6th February at
Rothwell Methodist Church at
12.00 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Church Funds & The Macular Society, for which a box will be provided at the service. All welcome.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020