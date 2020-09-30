|
|
|
STOCKS Kathleen Originally of Halifax, lived in Horsforth for many years.
Passed away in Stoke Gabriel, Devon, on 19th September 2020 aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Clifford. Much loved mum of Helen and Ruth. Kathleen will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will take place on Friday 9th October 2020 at 1pm.
Details for the live stream are available from Stockman & Loram Funeral Directors 01803 882385.
Donations in memory of Kathleen for Water Aid & Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.stockmanandloram.co.uk/
donations or sent care of Stockman & Loram, 7 Churston Broadway, Paignton, TQ4 6LE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2020