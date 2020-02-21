|
|
|
CORAH Kathryn February 6th, peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice, of Beeston, aged 57 years, Kathryn.
Beloved partner of Stephen,
devoted mum of Joe and Tom, treasured grandma of Isabella, dearly loved sister of Paula and Denise also a loving aunt
who will be very sadly missed. Service will be held at St. Anthony's Church, Beeston at 12.00 noon
on Monday March 2nd
followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for Wheatfields Hospice may be
left at the service. Kathryn is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020