BURROWS Keith Passed away at Harewood Court Nursing Home on 26th April,

aged 70 years.

Private service to be held at Whinmoor Cemetery on

Friday 5th June 2020.

Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Marsh Lane, Leeds 0113 2450507.



