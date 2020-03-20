Home

Keith Wilde Notice
Wilde Keith Passed away at St Gemma's Hospice on 6th March 2020,
with his loving family by his side,
aged 66 years.

Loving husband of Patricia,
a much loved dad of
David and Nicola,
treasured grandad of Lucas
also a dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Friday 27th March at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please,
but of desired, donations in lieu can be given to St Gemma's Hospice, for which purpose,
a plate will be provided
at the service.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road,
Leeds 9
0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
