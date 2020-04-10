|
|
|
WILLIS Keith David
Passed away peacefully at
home after a long illness,
born with his usual stoicism on Monday 6 April 2020 aged 70 years.
Father of Lucy and the late Helena, Grandad of Esmé and loved son, brother and uncle.
Keith was much liked and
respected by many friends
and will be greatly missed.
Due to current restrictions
a celebration of his life will be
held when it is safe to do so.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made at
www.keithwillis.muchloved.com
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son,
384 Harrogate Road,
Moortown,
Leeds, LS17 6PY.
Tel: 0113 268 1603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 10, 2020