WILLIS Keith David 19th February 1950
to 6th April 2020
Keith's family and close friends would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy and for their generous donations to charity in his memory. Thanks also go to Wheatfields Hospice and the community health team for the care, kindness and compassion shown to Keith
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS17 6PY
Tel: 0113 268 1603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020