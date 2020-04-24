Home

Wm. Dodgson Funeral Services
384 Harrogate Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 6PY
0113 834 6609
Resources
WILLIS Keith David 19th February 1950
to 6th April 2020

Keith's family and close friends would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy and for their generous donations to charity in his memory. Thanks also go to Wheatfields Hospice and the community health team for the care, kindness and compassion shown to Keith

All enquiries please contact:
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020
