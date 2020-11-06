|
|
|
Kenneth Douglas
Charnock
(Ken)
Aged 95. Tragically passed away at Pinderfields Hospital,
2nd November 2020.
Reunited with his
late wife Sheila.
Ken, a loving father to son Philip & daughter in law Janice, wonderful grandad to Victoria & Alexandra &
great-grandad to Sofia,
Isabella & Sienna.
The Funeral will take place on Friday 13th November 2020, Pontefract Crematorium at 12:15pm.
All enquiries please contact Philip Charnock direct on
01977 685231
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020