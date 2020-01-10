Home

DENNISON KENNETH On 27th December 2019,
passed away suddenly in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 84 years, of Rothwell. Dearly loved Husband of Velma, much loved Dad of Paul, also a loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday January 17th at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research, for which a box will
be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
